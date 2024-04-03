NVIDIA does not expect 'any impact on' chip supply from TSMC after Taiwan earthquake

NVIDIA says 'After consulting with our manufacturing partners, we don't expect any impact on our supply from the Taiwan earthquake'.

The large 7.5-magnitude that struck close to Taiwan yesterday has had no supply chain effects for NVIDIA in the country.

NVIDIA said in a statement: "After consulting with our manufacturing partners, we don't expect any impact on our supply from the Taiwan earthquake". We also recently heard from Wen-Yee Lee, a Taiwan-based semiconductor reporter, who posted on X, providing some updates from TSMC. The company said that "due to safety concerns, TSMC has decided to suspend work at fab construction sites across Taiwan today. Construction will resume after the inspection".

But the latest update from TSMC was extremely positive, with he post explaining: "Based on TSMC's rich experience and capability in earthquake response and disaster prevention, and regular safety drills to ensure full preparedness. Within just 10 hours after the earthquake on April 3rd, the recovery rate of wafer fab equipment has exceeded 70%, and the recovery rate of newly built fabs (such as Fab 18) has exceeded 80%. Although a few pieces of equipment in some areas were damaged, affecting production lines, major machines including all Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment remained undamaged".

NVIDIA is the largest supplier of AI GPUs in the world, consuming over 90% of the AI GPU market share and ramping into its next-generation Blackwell B200 AI GPUs, which will be fabbed in Taiwan. TSMC has been up to 70-80% of its regular operations at its fabs in Taiwan, after evacuating its facilities in precaution to the earthquake that hit Taiwan.

