Patriot teams with MSI on new white-themed Viper Xtreme DDR5 RAM for MSI MPOWER motherboard

Patriot has just teased that it partnered with MSI on some new Viper DDR5 memory, themed with a gorgeous all-white design and RGB lighting strip at the top. Check it out:

Patriot's Viper memory account on X said that this is NOT an April Fool's joke and that the MSI x Patriot Viper DDR5 memory was "coming soon." The new all-white DDR5 memory will be part of the Viper Extreme 5 RAM family, but we don't know how high the speeds will be.

MSI replied to Patriot Viper's tweet, saying, "That's exactly what someone doing an April Fool's Day would say," but this isn't an April Fool's Day joke; it's real.

The company offers its all-black Patriot Viper 5 DDR5 memory at up to DDR5-8200 speeds, or even higher of Patriot pushes the limits of this new all-white Viper Elite 5 memory. The new all-white RAM would be perfect for MSI's flagship Z790 MPOWER motherboard, with some high-end Core i9-14900KS processors being pushed to their limits with some new all-white Patriot Viper 5 memory, oh yeah.

The recently-announced MSI MPOWER Z790M motherboard is only $199, and supports DDR5-8000+ memory out of the box... so it would be nice to see some high-end Patriot Viper 5 memory in its new all-white design pushing DDR5-8000 or more, especially if you've got a brand-new Intel Core i9-14900KS special edition processor and want to see it pushed above 6.2GHz with some ultra-high-speed DDR5 memory.