Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake is 'alive and well,' but we still have no release window

The Knights of the Old Republic's PS5 remake hasn't been lost in the divestment of Saber Interactive and the project is apparently still alive and kicking.

The highly anticipated Knights of the Old Republic remake has been officially confirmed to be in development...but there's still no word on a potential release window or concrete updates about the project.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The KOTOR remake was announced in 2021 by Sony, but since the tne project has been shuffled around. Aspyr, the team behind many of the Star Wars re-releases, was originally developing the KOTOR remake. Aspyr was acquired by Saber Interactive in 2021 for $100 million. At the time, Saber was still part of Embracer, and Embracer re-assigned the KOTOR remake to Saber's principal dev teams.

Reports indicated that the remake was put on ice in 2022, but apparently the project is still happening.

Embracer recently spun off Saber, selling the group to Saber CEO Matthew Karch for $247 million. Now that Saber is independent, Karch was able to issue some sort of statement on the fate of the KOTOR remake.

"It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this--it's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumers' expectations," Karch told IGN in a recent interview.

It's worth noting that Jason Schreier, who was the first to report on the KOTOR remake years ago, said that the remake would be transferred over to Saber following the Embracer spin-off. Sony Interactive Entertainment is involved with the KOTOR remake however the original announcement trailer has since been taken down.