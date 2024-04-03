AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is coming soon to PS5 and Xbox, and will debut in Immortals of Aveum

The first PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S game with AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is coming soon, with the update expected in the next few weeks.

AMD recently announced a big FSR 3.1 update was 'coming soon,' which would improve upscaling and Frame Generation visual fidelity, decouple the two technologies and introduce console support.

Immortals of Aveum, the first PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game to get FSR 3 Frame Generation support, image credit: Ascendant Studios/EA.

With NVIDIA's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3, frame generation has been among the most talked about and exciting PC technologies of the past couple of years. And now, it's finally headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

As part of a developer update on Immortals of Aveum, Ascendant Studios announced that, in addition to a new HDR patch dropping for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today, the team was working on bringing "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), including its frame generation capability" to the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This would make it the first console game with frame-generation technology. What's frame generation? Well, it's the process of using AI or, in the case of FSR 3, an advanced algorithm to use game data to generate new frames and insert them between traditionally rendered frames. This can dramatically improve a game's performance but requires at least 50-60 FPS to ensure a smooth gaming experience. Frame generation also uses latency reduction tech to minimize input lag.

Immortals of Aveum was one of the very first titles to get FSR 3 support on PC, an older version of the tech that wasn't as impressive as the December 2023 version seen in Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora or what's coming with FSR 3.1. So, in addition to bringing FSR 3 to consoles, the studio is also updating the game to the latest version of FSR 3 - PC included.

This is excellent news for Radeon RX and GeForce RTX gamers, as FSR 3 doesn't require specialized hardware. It works with all GeForce RTX 20, 30, and 40 Series GPUs and Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 Series cards.

Ascendant Studios is working with Enduring Games, a studio with close ties to AMD, to make this happen. The FSR 3 implementation and update will also add VRR support.

"Thanks to our friends at Enduring, this FSR 3 update will also extend support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors and TVs on both PC and console, which will improve frame pacing and reduce occurrences of judder or screen tears. Additionally, FSR 3 on PC will be updated to a newer, better version that will further improve visual quality and performance of its temporal upscaling."

The FSR 3 patch for consoles and PCs is expected in the coming weeks. This is excellent timing because Immortals of Aveum is included in the PlayStation Plus April 2024 Game Catalog.