Sony reveals the real number of PS2 sales, 155 million units sold was wrong

Sony has said the number of PlayStation 2 unit sales is underreported, and the true number was revealed during the official PlayStation podcast.

In the world of video game consoles the PlayStation 2 has long held the title for the most sold console of all time, but was the official number right?

In the most recent episode of the PlayStation Podcast, which featured former PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, the number of PS2 unit sales was revealed to be underreported. Previously, unit sales for the PS2 placed the iconic console at approximately 155 million units, which was reported back in 2012, but now the official number has been revealed, and according to the former official, it's at 160 million units, a difference of about 5 million.

While that number may seem like a negligible difference, it makes all the difference when the Nintendo Switch is closing in on the crown with 139 million units sold. It's good to finally know a definitive number for the unit sales of the world's best-selling console, as previously it was rough estimations. It remains to be seen if Nintendo's handheld will break through the 150 or even 160 million unit sale barrier before Nintendo releases the successor to the popular handheld.

