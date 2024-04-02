OpenAI makes ChatGPT extra free but with one big catch

OpenAI has decided to make ChatGPT even freer, but the new version includes an additional set of rule changes and vague yet new safeguards.

TechCrunch has reported that starting today users will no longer have to make an account to access the world's most popular AI-powered chatbot, with the company behind the tool, OpenAI, telling the publication that the even freer version will use the same large language model as logged in users, but with some changes. Searching for chat.openai.com will now bring users to an open conversation with ChatGPT, but unlogged in users won't get access to the AI's full range of features such as saving chats, using custom instructions, and more.

Notably, users without an account will still be able to disable OpenAI using chats for training its model, which can be achieved by heading to the question mark in the lower right-hand side, clicking "settings" and then navigating to the disable data tracking toggle. Furthermore, the even freer ChatGPT will come with "slightly more restrictive content policies," which are seemingly not specified. When asked by TechCrunch and OpenAI spokesperson responded with the below message.

