Acer's Predator X49 X QD-OLED gaming monitor slipped under everyone's radar

Acer teased the release of a new 49-inch OLED gaming monitor back in December, which has seemingly flown under the radar of many publications - so here it is!

After doing a quick Google search for the Predator X49 X, I noticed that there wasn't any news regarding the monitor that was officially teased by Acer back in December. So, what is the Predator X49 X? DisplaySpecifications has provided a short list of what the Predator X49 X will provide gamers when it comes to specs, and to kick things off, this 49-inch display rocks a Samsung QD-OLED panel, presumably the third-generation panel that comes with significant text fringing improvements.

Additionally, the Predator X49 X features a super ultra-wide resolution of 5120 x 1440p, an 1800R curvature, 250 nits of typical brightness, 1,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a super quick response time of 0.03ms, a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync certification, and two 5w speakers. As for connectivity, buyers can expect 2x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 input, 1x USB-C port with 90W power delivery, 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-B port, and a headphone hack.

At the moment Acer has revealed the full specifications list for the Predator X49 X, or the price tag or when it will release.