CD Projekt 'well-prepared to fund new games' with $326 million cash trove

CD Projekt ended 2023 with 1.3 billion PLN (about $326 million) in cash and cash equivalents, enough money to fund its ambitious new project pipeline.

Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Huge profit spikes help boost CD Projekt's reserves, giving the company a hefty $326 million stash to fund its myriad new projects.

CD Projekt 'well-prepared to fund new games' with $326 million cash trove 47
Open Gallery 3

CD Projekt Group's 2023 financials show interesting results. Cash and cash equivalents are up 20% year-over-year to 1.3 billion PLN, or about $326 million, and its this cache that will help fuel new game development. Breakout success with game sales fueled this jump in profits, with Cyberpunk 2077 reaching 25 million sales and the total franchise generating $750 million in full game sales since 2020.

"The Group's net profit for 2023 was over 480 million PLN (about $120 million), nearly 40% higher than the year before," said CD Projekt Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz.

"These results have strengthened our financial standing. At year-end, our reserves--cash, bank deposits, and T-bonds--had a total value of over 1.3 billion PLN. We are therefore well-prepared to invest in our future releases."

"Last but not least, overall the most significant increase on the balance sheet is the total value of cash, deposits, and treasury bonds," CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski said elsewhere in the earnings call.

CD Projekt 'well-prepared to fund new games' with $326 million cash trove 1
Open Gallery 3

CD Projekt is currently working on five projects including:

  • Polaris - The first game in a new Witcher trilogy
  • Sirius - Multiplayer & singleplayer Witcher game from The Molasses Flood
  • Canis Majoris - The Witcher 1 remake in Unreal Engine 5 from Fool's Theory
  • Orion - Cyberpunk 2
  • Hadar - Brand new IP, not based on any previous franchise, will be 100% owned by CD Projekt

These projects will be developed in parallel and Polaris is set to enter production later this year.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/30/2024 at 9:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags