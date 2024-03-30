Witcher 4 could be out by 2026, new Sirius Witcher multiplayer game by 2027

One analyst speculates that CD Projekt could plan to release two games by 2027, potentially starting first with Polaris and then with Project Sirius.

The Witcher 4 could be out by 2026, with Sirius, a new singleplayer-multiplayer Witcher game from The Molasses Flood, coming out sometime in 2027. That's what JP Morgan analyst Alexey Philippov asked CD Projekt management in a recent investor's call.

"I have a few questions; the first one is on your incentive program - basically, your new KPIs for the next stage of the incentive program. I think they imply you plan to release one game in 2026 and another game in 2027 - maybe you can comment on whether that's a fair assessment of your plans," Philippov said, as per the transcript.

The question was based on the company's new $750 million incentive program.

Predictably, CD Projekt management couldn't tell Philippov whether or not he was right or wrong.

"In terms of the incentive program, we can't comment on this. We have our plans and those goals are based on such plans, but we cannot confirm any releases - the time will come for us to start talking about dates, but as stated in our strategy, we show where we're headed with our franchises and development, but we cannot, unfortunately, talk about specific release dates," said CD Projekt's Adam Kicinski.

While CD Projekt is currently working on five new projects, there's two that could release before the others: Polaris, the first game in a new Witcher trilogy of games, and the new multiplayer Witcher game, aka Sirius. The singleplayer-multiplayer hybrid game was apparently rebooted in 2023.

"Along with a singleplayer experience, gamers will also be able to play with others as Sirius will contain multiplayer," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said of Sirius in a strategy meeting from 2022.

CD Projekt says that Polaris will enter full production in 2024. Sirius is the second-largest project in terms of developers and may release second.

So far the only release comment form CD Projekt has been about the full Witcher trilogy, which is due out 6 years after Polaris' initial launch.