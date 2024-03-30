Apple lines up Apple Vision Pro's French launch with retail employee training

The Apple Vision Pro might finally be about to go on sale in Europe with French Apple Store employees reportedly being trained ahead of time.

The Apple Vision Pro went on sale in February but only in the United States. We're expecting the company to unveil the headset in new countries later this year and Apple's own website has confirmed that it intends to take the spatial computer global in 2024. However, it hasn't been more specific than that and we still don't know for sure which countries Apple has in mind. However, we have seen various hints.

Recent indications have suggested that Apple has a few countries that it is leaning towards including Australia, Canada, the UK, Japan, and others. Now, there is more indication that Apple is going to launch the Apple Vision Pro in France sooner rather than later.

That's after a WatchGeneration report noted that Apple has been inviting employees from its retail stores in France to a special Apple Vision Pro training program this summer.

The report doesn't go into details but it does say that there is a Training Product Event lined up for a new product that isn't yet sold at French Apple Stores. And while the Apple Vision Pro isn't mentioned d specifically, that's the only product that is yet to go on sale in the country.

There had been a suggestion by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple may wish to launch the Apple Vision Pro in more countries ahead of the June 10 WWDC event, but with summer beginning in July, it's unlikely that will happen in France, at least. However, Apple could confirm the global launch in June before a staggered release timeframe throughout the rest of the year.

Apple's WWDC event is expected to see Apple announce and preview the visionOS 2 software update ahead of an expected September release to the public. The same schedule is also expected for the other software announced at WWDC including iOS 18 for the iPhone, macOS 15 for the Mac, watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch, and more.

Beyond the timeframe and countries. there are still plenty more questions surrounding the global Apple Vision Pro launch. Pricing is also a consideration with Apple likely to have to deal with fluctuating local currencies and of course local taxes.

The Apple Vision Pro currently starts at $3,499 in the United States with that entry-level price getting you the 256GB model. There are also 512GB and 1TB alternatives are also available for those who need extra space for installing apps and games as well as downloading media and more.