This app captures better Apple Vision Pro spatial videos than your iPhone's camera app

The upgraded Spatialify app for the iPhone can now capture spacial videos with HDR at 1080p 60fps or 4K 30fps, a big upgrade over the Camera app.

When Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro during the WWDC event in June last year one of the big features it showed off was the spatial video feature that allows people to capture videos and then watch them in 3D on the headset. Later in September, it was confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be able to capture the videos, as well as the headset itself. However, there was a limitation.

Apple's Camera app does indeed support capturing spatial videos but only at 1080p and 30fps. The limitation was a disappointing one, and with the videos only playing in standard 2D on everything other than the Apple Vision Pro it led some to have to choose which videos to capture in 3D and which to record in the standard 2D but a higher resolution and frame rate. Now, that decision is easier.

Popular Now: PlayStation VR2 firmware update enables PC access and GeForce RTX support

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Spatialify app was already capable of recording spatial videos like the official Camera app, but now it's gained additional functionality with a version 1.3 update.

That new update enables support for capturing 3D spatial videos with HDR at 1080p with a 60fps resolution, quite the upgrade over the Apple Camera app. What's more, the app now also offers 4K filming at 30fps as well.

All of these videos can of course be watched in 2D on the iPhone and other devices while the Apple Vision Pro can view them back in 3D. How much of an upgrade the new resolution and HDR support will be remains to be seen, however.

The Spatialify app is now available for download from the App Store for $2.99.