Sabrent celebrates World Backup Day with up to 33% of all storage products

Sabrent celebrates World Backup Day with up to 33% of all items, to make sure your digital life isn't just secure, but thriving... check out the sales!

Sabrent is the hero of storage on World Backup Day, offering everyone up to 33% off its storage-related products. Grab your World Backup Day bargains from Sabrent here.

The storage leader explains on its website that in honor of World Backup Day, Sabrent is here to "ensure your digital life is not only secure but thriving. As our way of celebrating, we're offering exclusive discounts on our top-tier storage solutions, designed to keep your data safe".

We've got products like the Sabrent Rocket nano XTRM Thunderbolt 3 external SSD for $130, down from $170, while the 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5-inch SATA HDDs and SSDs drops from $150 to just $99. If you're after a USB Type-C to Dual 3.5-inch SATA and RAID Docking Station, that's dropped by $30 to $120, down from $150.

More storage, more options for World Backup Day: Sabrent also has its USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive (up to 4 of them) Tray-Less Docking Station down from $230 to $200, while the USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive (up to 5 of them) Tray-Less Docking Station drops by $60, down to $220 from $280.

If you want a monster... Sabrent has its USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive (up to 10 of them!!!) Tray-Less Docking Station down from $600... to just $400, a savings of $200! World Backup Day FTW from Sabrent.

Sabrent's huge USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA Hard Drive (up to 10 drives) Docking Station features:

  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with UASP, offering transfer speeds up to 10Gbps
  • 10x 3.5" SATA 6 Gbps hard drive tray-less bays
  • High-quality aluminum for optimal heat dissipation and structural integrity
  • Hot-swappable with 10 independent ON/OFF power switches
  • Locking key to prevent accidental bay opening, fully tray-less design
  • Two 120mm fans for additional cooling capability
  • Built-in Kensington security slot
  • Main ON/OFF power switch
  • NOTE: This multi-bay station does NOT have built-in RAID functionality, however, software RAID configurations are possible
