Blame Samsung for the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro's limited availability, report hints

Apple is now expected to announce the new OLED iPad Pro in both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations in May with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman saying that Apple's supply partners have now begun production. However, a new report suggests that those who want to buy the smaller of the two could potentially find the tablet harder to come by when compared to the larger one.

That's according to a report by Hankooki which claims that LG Display has had to pick up the 11-inch OLED display slack after it was found that Samsung was struggling to meet Apple's exacting quality standards.

A previous report by display analyst Ross Young had claimed that Apple's 11-inch OLED iPad Pro manufacturing was behind that of the larger model, and now the new report appears to add some context to that/ It's said that Samsung Display has been unable to produce displays quickly enough while still maintaining the required quality standards, and now it's over to LG Display to try and produce enough to get things back on track.

It was previously thought that Apple would be using LG Display and Samsung Display in a 50/50 split, but it's now reported that the switch-up of 11-inch OLED display manufacturing has swung the share in LG Display's favor with the company now picking up around 60% of the iPad display manufacturing.

The switch to OLED displays is expected to give the new iPad Pros improved blacks as well as better color reproduction, while the displays are set to be joined by speedy new M3 chips - an upgrade over the M2 silicon that was used in the 2022 iPad Pro. No overall design changes are expected, however, although there is a suggestion that Apple will move the FaceTIme camera to the side of the display rather than at the top in an attempt to improve the video calling experience when the tablet is docked to the Magic Keyboard.

Alongside the new iPad Pros Apple is expected to also announce a refreshed 11-inch iPad Air as well as a brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Air. That tablet will offer an option for people who want a larger display without going for the iPad Pro, while both sizes are expected to sport new M2 chips, an upgrade over the previous M1 generation. Again, no big design changes are expected beyond the moving of the FaceTime camera to the side of the screen for improved video calling when using a keyboard.