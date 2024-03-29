The Apple Watch's topographic maps could come to the iPhone with the iOS 18 update

The Apple Watch gained support for topographic maps with watchOS 10 but a new report now claims that the same feature is coming to the iPhone as well.

When Apple released the watchOS 10 software update last year it brought with it a number of new features to the Apple Watch including the addition of a new topographic mapping option. However, the feature was only available to those who owned an Apple Watch but that is now thought to be about to change.

According to a new report by MacRumors, Apple now intends to bring that same feature to the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro with the as-yet-unannounced iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 software updates.

MacRumors says that code that it has reviewed indicates that the topographic map is coming to the new devices. That mapping feature includes trails, contour lines, elevation, and points of interest which are all features that are useful for those who go hiking.

According to the report, bode that was previously dormant has now been enabled for iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 which suggests that Apple is now ready to expand the mapping feature to more devices later this year.

The iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 software updates are all expected to be announced by Apple during the annual WWDC event that will be held on June 10. The updates will then likely be released to developers as part of a closed beta program before finally being made available to the public this September. The updates are set to be joined by new software for the iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

September is sure to be a busy time for Apple with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices set to be announced alongside new Apple Watches, too.