Leaker reveals Monster Hunter Worlds will be 'fully open world'

A well-known leaker has revealed Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise will get a 'fully open world' title that will be the biggest game they've ever attempted.

A leaker has revealed that Capcom's highly anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds will be a "fully open world" experience, and will be the developers most ambitious title yet.

Capcom unveiled the next installment in the Monster Hunter franchise back in December, and since then, gamers have been speculating how this next installment will differentiate itself from the previous games in the series. With details regarding the title being scarce, we now have a little bit more to go off of, with well-known leaker Dusk Golem writing over Discord that their hearing Wilds will be "by far the biggest game they [Capcom] ever attempted".

Golem revealed other details such as development for Wilds beginning back in 2019, meaning the game has been cooking in Capcom's development labs for 6 years now. Additional information included Monster Hunter World director having "complete freedom" with Wilds and that the new game will include many "scrapped ideas from World". Probably the biggest piece of information was the claim that Wilds will be "fully open world" and that it was Capcom's idea from "day one" to pursue this development path.

