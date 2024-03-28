Chinese brand VASTARMOR launches Radeon RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy, highest 7900 XTX boost clock

VASTARMOR launches its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy graphics card, with 2680MHz GPU boost out of the box, the same as high-end 7900 XTX cards.

VASTARMOR has just launched their new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy graphics card, around 4 months after the Chinese company first unveiled the new RX 7900 XTX design. Check it out:

VASTARMOR's new RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy graphics card (source: VASTARMOR)

The new VASTARMOR Radeon RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy features the highest GPU boost clock of any RX 7900 XTX on the market, with 2680MHz out of the box. This means VASTARMOR's new RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy graphics card has a higher boost clock than Navi 31 is capable of. This is the same 2680MHz that we find on the ASRock Taichi and Aqua cards, PowerColor's Liquid Devil, and SAPPHIRE's NITRO+ variants.

VASTARMOR's new card is a chunky boi, measuring in at a large 33cm long and 6.9cm thick, which makes it one of the biggest graphics cards on the market. The company includes a triple-fan cooler, with ARGB lighting, too. Pricing kicks off at 6799 RMB (around $940 USD), which means it's considerably cheaper than the MSRP of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which was priced at 7999 RMB.

VASTARMOR offers a slightly cheaper model at 200 RMB less, but you'll have lower GPU clocks, and it'll drop the RGB lighting for the "Starry Sky" model. Starry Sky... without RGB lighting, feels like a weird name, but that's just me.

The backplate on the VASTARMOR Radeon RX 7900 XTX Super Alloy graphics card doesn't look too bad at all, but that huge cooler will be a concern for gamers that don't have the room inside of their chassis to fit in this thick, and long graphics card.