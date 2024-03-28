ZOTAC unveils new AI-powered ZBOX Mini PCs with Intel and AMD AI CPU options

ZOTAC announces new series of compact form-factor Mini AI PCs powered by Intel and AMD processors that both have NPUs for AI workloads.

ZOTAC has just announced three brand-new compact form-factor Mini AI PC systems powered by the latest processors and NPUs for AI workloads from Intel and AMD.

ZOTAC ZBOX Edge MI672 and MI652 Mini AI PCs (source: ZOTAC)

The new ZOTAC Mini AI PC systems feature Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" and AMD Ryzen 7840HS "Hawk Point" APUs, both with integrated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that are used for AI workloads. First, we've got ZOTAC's new ZBOX M Series PC with Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 5 125H "Meteor Lake" CPUs.

The ZOTAC ZBOX Edge MI672 and MI652 feature a beautiful low-profile design that looks fantastic. Thanks to the LPE cores inside the Meteor Lake CPU, it's also power efficient. Intel includes integrated Arc graphics that pack up to 2x the performance of previous-gen chips, so you can enjoy some light-level gaming on the ZBOX Edge MI672/MI652 Mini AI PC systems.

ZOTAC's new ZBOX Edge MI672/MI652 Mini AI PC systems (source: ZOTAC)

Users can tap the Intel Arc GPU for various generative AI workloads to super-boost their workflows, which is done through Intel's software toolkit, OpenVINO.

On the I/O side of things, ZOTAC's new ZBOX Edge MI672/MI652 Mini AI PC systems feature 6 x USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, DisplayPort 1.4 port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Inside, you'll fill the system with up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 or DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM memory while 2 x M.2 NVMe SSD slots are ready for your super-fast storage.

ZOTAC's new Nano Mini PC CI672 and CI652 systems (source: ZOTAC)

Next up, we've got ZOTAC's new ultra-silent AI PC in the Nano Mini PC CI672 and CI652 systems, which also feature Intel Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 "Meteor Lake" processors.

It fits into a small, compact 1.79-liter chassis, with 5 x USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort for video output, while ZOTAC has designed the chassis for tool-less disassembly to upgrade your RAM and SSDs easily.

ZOTAC's new ZBOX Edge MA762 system (source: ZOTAC)

ZOTAC also has the ZBOX Edge MA762 which features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS "Hawk Point" APU that has integrated Radeon 780M graphics and AMD Ryzen AI powered by the XDNA architecture for AI workloads. There's enough CPU and GPU grunt to easily handle 1080p gaming.

We have a super low-profile design for the ZBOX Edge MA762 that features upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 120Hz out, making a great HTPC beast that is a sleeper gaming build. There's also DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x USB 3.2 ports, 1 x USB 4 port, and dual gigabit LAN alongside Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

ZOTAC's new range of ZBOX Edge MI672, MI652, ZBOX Edge MA762, and ZBOX CI671 and CI651 mini PCs in barebones configurations will be available for purchase in particular regions starting today.