AMD's new Ryzen 'Granite Ridge' desktop CPUs with Zen 5 appear in shipping manifesto

AMD will launch its next-gen Zen 5 CPU architecture later this year, which will be used in Kraken Point, Granite Ridge, Strix Point, and Strix Halo APU and CPU designs... with Granite Rapids desktop CPUs in both 6-core and 8-cores tested, spotted in a new shipping manifesto.

The leak on the Zen 5-powered "Granite Ridge" CPUs from AMD comes from leaker and dataminer "momomo_us," who discovered shipping manifests that confirm the next-gen desktop CPUs. There are two new AMD OPN (Product Codes) that confirm 6-core and 8-core variants are being tested right now, with what looks like a 105W TDP for the 6-core Zen 5 "Granite Ridge" CPU and 170W TDP for the 8-core Zen 5 "Granite Ridge" CPU.

It seems that AMD is using two silicon stepping for Granite Ridge, with A0 and B0, respectively, for both the 6-core and 8-core CPUs. AMD's upcoming Granite Ridge CPUs will feature the same I/O die that's used on Raphael (Zen 4), which means we'll be limited to integrated RDNA 2 graphics versus APUs with Zen 5 featuring upgraded RDNA 3 and RDNA 3.5 (now called RDNA 3+ and confirmed by AMD).

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Granite Ridge CPUs will be on the existing AM5 socket, meaning that if you've got an AM5 motherboard, you can drop in a huge upgrade with Zen 5 when it launches later this year. AMD is rumored to be preparing a new 700-series chipset and family of new motherboards, which will reportedly support faster DDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 7 upgrades, and more.