Cyberpunk 2077 has made over $750 million since launch

CD Projekt's latest earnings report proudly announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has made over 3 billion Polish zloty, or about $754.8 million when converted into USD based on historical exchange rates. These revenues are from sales of both Cyberpunk 2077 on two console generations and PC, as well as Phantom Liberty sales on PS5, Series X/S, and PC.

"Last year, owing to the successful release of Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 further raised the revenue bar to 3 billion PLN. We are confident in the strength of our product. Supported by the franchise flywheel, we expect it to generate solid revenue flows for years to come, solidifying its status as a long seller," said CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski.

PLN USD

2020 1,404 $359,232,269

2021 367 $95,033,404

2022 459 $102,951,731

2023 826 $197,654,941

TOTAL 3,056 $754,872,345

The company didn't provide an update on total Cyberpunk franchise sales, but CD Projekt has more plans for the series moving forward. The last official figures were 25 million sales.

Not only is a live-action TV show in the works at Netflix, but CD Projekt is also working on a fully-fledged sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 called Orion. The game will have live service elements, as all new CDPR titles will, and Orion is believed to be built on old online multiplayer ideas that were originally meant to be included in Cyberpunk 2077 but were ultimately scrapped.

It's also likely that CD Projekt will re-release some sort of upgrade or potentially a GOTY re-release of Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro alongside more transmedia and multimedia content