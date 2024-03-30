Witcher 4 is CD Projekt's 'most-developed game,' over 400 devs working on project

67% of CD Projekt RED's developer workforce is currently tackling the next Witcher game, and full-on dev production is set to start sometime in 2024.

With Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty shipped, most of CD Projekt RED is now focusing on the next big Witcher sequel.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Witcher 4 now has over 400 developers working on the project, and the game is on track to enter full production this year. Polaris will be the first to enter principal development, with other projects like Sirius from The Molasses Flood opening parallel development alongside Polaris.

"The Polaris team has grown to over 400 developers, reaching its target size for entering the production phase," said CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski.

"Polaris will kickstart a new trilogy expanding the universe presented in past Witcher games. At the moment, this is our most-developed project. Although we're still in the pre-production stage, the plan is to begin production in the second half of the year."

3

Approximately 403 out of CD Projekt RED's 627 developers are working on Polaris, or about 67%. Elsewhere in the call, Nowakowski mentions CD Projekt's new Shared Services teams, which act as an essential glue that holds the development teams to the new tools and efficiencies found in the studio's iterations on Unreal Engine 5.

Since Polaris will be the next major Unreal Engine 5 game that CD Projekt ships (the first was Phantom Liberty), this team is mostly focused on assisting the next Witcher game and then will move to other groups when needed.

"Currently half of the [Shared Services] team serves the needs of Polaris, but this will fluctuate as other projects grow in size."

In other news, CD Projekt recently confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has broken $750 million in game sales across all platforms and including Phantom Liberty's breakout success.