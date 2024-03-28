Apple sues former employee who leaked the Journal app and Apple Vision Pro

Apple has filed a lawsuit against a former employee who it claims leaked information about the Journal app as well as the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has long been one of the companies that manage to keep leaks to a minimum compared to some others like Samsung, but there are still plenty of leaks to go around. Apple is notoriously ruthless when dealing with employees who leak information to members of the press, and now it seems to have decided that it has to sue one former employee, too.

According to the lawsuit, reported by MacRumors, one now-former Apple employee was leaking information to specific news outlets and was responsible for information about the iOS 17 Journal app leaking to the public. It's also argued that he was the source of leaks relating to spatial computers, suggesting some of the Apple Vision Pro leaks were due to him.

The employee in question is Andrew Aude with Apple's lawsuit detailing some of the leaks. In the case of the Journal app, aude leaked the finalized features for the app to a journalist at The Wall Street Journal, Apple says. The same month the outlet posted a piece detailing Apple's plans for a journaling app.

It's argued that Aude used the Signal app to communicate with someone called Homeboy, but thought to be the WSJ's Aaron Tilley. It's also claimed that more than 10,000 messages were sent to another journalist writing for The Information - a website that has become known for sharing information on various things Apple-related in recent years including the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple says that Aude used his work-issued iPhone to send information about the Apple Vision Pro to a non-Apple employee. It's argued that Aude shared the information despite knowing that it was confidential.

Apple subsequently discovered that Aude was the leak and questioned him about his involvement. It's said that Aude excused himself to go to the bathroom before deleting the Signal app and all of its messages from his iPhone - despite telling Apple that he didn't have it with him.

Aude later admitted to some of the leaks and while Apple says it tried to settle the issue out of court, the leaker did not cooperate. As a result, it says the suit was the only way to progress given the fact Aude still has information that should be confidential. It appears Apple may be concerned that he could leak additional information even after being fired from the company.

Apple now wants a jury trial and will presumably seek to ensure that Aude cannot share more information about what he was working on, too.