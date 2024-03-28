MSI's M580 FROZR SSD: 14.6GB/s reads, 12.7GB/s writes, and a cooler your CPU may be jealous of

The M580 FROZR is a seriously speedy PCIe 5.0 SSD which has an impressive tower heatsink - and a sibling drive that'll plump for liquid cooling.

MSI has released a new blazing-fast SSD which benefits from a seriously beefy cooling solution to allow it to reach extremely speedy read and write speeds.

The M580 FROZR offers some impressive cooling chops, but the FROZR Liquid will up the ante even further (Image Credit: MSI)

How fast? The Spatium M580 FROZR is a PCIe 5.0 SSD which hits read speeds of up to 14.6GB/s and write speeds of up to 12.7GB/s, so yes, this is very, very quick.

The cooler is a passive tower heatsink sporting three heat pipes, with MSI noting that it reduces temps by up to 20 degrees Celsius, allowing for sustained throughput at the high-performing levels which the drive is capable of.

MSI enthuses that the performance is boosted by a DRAM cache buffer and SLC Cache that provides "lightning-fast data access gaining valuable milliseconds in latency for gaming, content creation, and professional applications."

Buyers get a five-year warranty and the Spatium M580 FROZR comes in capacities of 1TB, 2TB and 4TB.

You also get LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, and MSI notes that the M580 comes with a sizeable rating on the TBW (Terabytes Written) front. The base 1TB model offers 700 TBW, and that goes up to 3000 TBW on the largest 4TB drive - plenty of longevity (you're unlikely to hit even the leanest limit here before the warranty expires).

The Spatium M580 FROZR was shown off back at CES 2024, where MSI also revealed a FROZR Liquid take on the M580 which as the name suggests goes even further by using liquid cooling.

Another point to bear in mind is that MSI Center offers integrated monitoring of the SSD's status and the temperature it's running at, as well as a drive health rating. We don't have a price for these models yet, but presumably that'll be coming soon.