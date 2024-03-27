Marvel Rivals is a new team-based hero PVP game from Netease that looks a lot like Overwatch

The Marvel universe is getting its own Overwatch-style Hero Shooter with Marvel Rivals, a new free-to-play game that just got announced for PC.

Described as a "Super Hero team-based PVP shooter," Marvel Rivals from NetEase and Marvel Games gives off serious Overwatch and Valorant vibes. The free-to-play PC game was announced earlier today, and the announcement trailer showcases a stacked lineup of Marvel characters battling it out, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon, Iron Man, and more.

According to the press release, the global team developing the game comprises talent who has worked on franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield. The game will, of course, fall into the live service online competitive space currently populated by Overwatch, Valorant, and even Counter-Strike, with the game set to feature an "ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains." So expect new maps, characters, Season Passes, and all that.

Marvel is calling it one of the most ambitious game projects it has worked on to date. It is set to feature characters from the worlds of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. An Alpha Test for Marvel Rivals begins in May, so a full or Early Access launch should happen this year.

Naturally, the combat will involve a mix of ranged, melee, on-foot, and even flying around, with weapons and skills based on Super Hero and Super Villain abilities. In the 6v6 battles, team members can join forces to create a "synergy of combined superpowers." These Team-Up Skills sound like a great idea - and reminiscent of hero shooters where character combos can play a major role in how a round plays out. An interesting example is Rocket Raccoon's ability to ride on Groot's back.

Environments will also be destructible, another feature that should help differentiate Marvel Rivals from the competition. "Use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield," the announcement writes.

The story involves multiple Doctor Dooms, new worlds, multiverses, and all of that - setting the scene for Marvel's Super Heroes and Super Villains to "fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities."