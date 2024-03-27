Apple's in-house chatbot won't be ready for iOS 18, report warns

Apple's iOS 18 iPhone software update is set to debut at WWDC in June but a new report says that its in-house chatbot won't be ready for the big day.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold the annual WWDC event starting from June 10 and that's likely to be when the company will unveil the new iOS 18 software update, among others. Apple has yet to officially confirm what the update will have to offer but strong rumors have suggested that new AI functionality will very much be the order of the day. However, those hoping for Apple's in-house chatbot to debut are going to be left disappointed.

That's according to a new report by the well-connected Mark Gurman, writing at Bloomberg. According to him, Apple's chatbot won't be ready for iOS 18, but that doesn't mean that there won't be those rumored AI improvements this time around. Instead, Apple has plans to use technology from other companies instead.

Popular Now: PlayStation VR2 firmware update enables PC access and GeForce RTX support

We'd already heard from previous reports that Apple is in talks with both Google and OpenAI about potentially using their own generative AI technology instead. Baidu is also thought to be a company that Apple is in talks with, but its AI features will only be used in China.

If Apple does announce the new iOS 18 software update in June it'll likely make an initial beta version available to developers during the same day. However, those who want to download the update at home will have to wait until this fall, likely September. That's also when Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, too.

Apple's WWDC event will not only see a preview of iOS 18 but also new software updates for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro with a similar fall release window expected.