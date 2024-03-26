iPhone 16's new Capture button shown in newly leaked case design

Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to debut this coming September and while we are only six months on from the release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, there are already plenty of rumors about what we can expect from the refreshed models. It would also appear that there are plenty of plans being made outside of Apple with a new iPhone 16 Pro case having leaked online.

That case, which was shared on the X social network by Sonny Dickson, appears to show an iPhone 16 Pro case with a space for what is thought to be called the Capture button. That button first leaked not long after the arrival of the iPhone 15 lineup and is thought to be designed to give iPhone owners a hardware button for launching and interacting with the camera app.

It isn't yet clear which company is behind the case, but it does show a cutout for a new button. It's been rumored that the button will be flush with the side of the iPhone itself, and it's also been said to be a capacitive button. Such a button was originally rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro's new Action button but that ultimately didn't happen.

The location of the button appears to be where the mmWave antenna would normally be located on iPhones sold in the United States, as had been previously rumored.

It isn't yet clear whether the iPhone case manufacturer has prior knowledge of what the new iPhones will have to offer or if it is just hedging its bets based on the ongoing rumors. However, as we get ever closer to the expected September unveiling of the new iPhones we can expect companies like those who make cases to begin to get their products ready ahead of time.

If Apple sticks to its tried and tested method we can expect it to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at an event in the first week or two of September before then making the new handsets available for preorder the following Friday. From there, we can then expect the handsets to go on sale a week later.

Alongside the new iPhones, we also expect Apple to announce a new Apple Watch X as well as a potentially refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. New software will also be released in September including the hotly anticipated iOS 18 with rumored AI improvements.