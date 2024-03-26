Apple SVP teases new iOS 18 AI features as WWDC dates are confirmed

Apple is getting ready to unveil the new iOS 18 software update at WWDC in June and now a company SVP has teased new AI features in a post on X.

Apple has today confirmed that it intends to hold the annual WWDC event starting from June 10 which means that will be the date that the company unveils its new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro software. And now one of the company's senior vice presidents appears to have today teased some rumored iOS 18 improvements.

We've been hearing for weeks now that Apple intends to debut some much-needed new AI features and improvements during WWDC with iOS 18 in particular set to benefit from the AI focus. Now, Apple's SVP of Marketing Greg Joswiak has posted on X to promote the WWDC 2024 event and he appears to have given the AI rumors a nod as part of that post.

As you will see in the post that is embedded above, Joswiak said that the event is going to be Absolutely Incredible, with the specific capitalization thought to be a hint that AI will indeed be a focus this time around.

Apple is heavily rumored to be ready to launch new generative AI features with this latest round of software updates with iOS 18 and macOS 15 the two that have been mentioned specifically.

Recent reports have claimed that Apple is in talks with both Google and OpenAI about potentially using their own generative AI technology in its new software updates while Baidu is the company that has been tapped to provide the same features in China.

If everything goes as expected we will see Apple unveil its raft of new software updates in June before releasing them to the public this September following a months-long beta program.