Apple confirms WWDC 2024 will kick off on June 10 as iOS 18 AI rumors persist

Apple has confirmed that its annual WWDC event will kick off on June 10 this year with an in-person component at Apple Park in Cupertino.

The announcement confirmed that June 10 through June 14 will be the dates for WWDC this year and that the event will be held online to allow developers from around the world to enjoy the benefits of the event without the excessive expense that would normally be associated with plane tickets and accommodations in the WWDCs of the past.

The opening day special event at Apple Park will be available to developers and students but all of the sessions that will see Apple share details about the new APIs and tools available for Apple's upcoming software updates will be available to all via Apple's online streaming platform. Apple says that the Developer app and website as well as YouTube will be available for those who want to enjoy the opening keynote, too.

This year's WWDC is expected to be a big one for Apple with the company now heavily tipped to be planning some big AI improvements this year. The iOS 18 and macOS 15 software updates are the two that have been touted so far, while we can also expect Apple's other platforms to be involved.

Apple is already thought to be in talks with both Google and OpenAI about the possibility of using their respective generative AI technologies. Apple is in desperate need of improvements for the ailing Siri digital assistant and it's thought that 2024 could finally be the year when that happens.

If Apple follows the expected pattern, based on previous years, we can expect Apple to announce new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro before making them available to developers on June 10. We should then expect a months-long beta process to ensue before the updates are then made available to the public this fall.

September is sure to be a busy month for Apple. Alongside the release of all of the software updates the company is also expected to unveil and then release a ton of new hardware, too. It's expected that Apple will finally take the wraps off the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro while Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch X alongside a likely refreshed Apple Watch Ultra model. Before then though, we still have WWDC to look forward to and much sooner than that, new OLED iPad Pro and M2 iPad Airs are expected to be announced within the next few weeks.