Windows 11 users reportedly find a mysterious Copilot app stealthily installed on their PC

To the surprise of those finding it, there's a Copilot app in both release and preview versions of Windows 11 - though it's just a shell of a client.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Windows 11 users should look out for a Copilot app which may have sneaked onto their system potentially, or so a German tech site reports.

Copilot might already be on your PC, but you may have an app for the AI, too (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Anecdotally, other users have discovered this Copilot app flagged up by Deskmodder.de by checking the roster of apps installed on their PC - so you might want to hop on over to that yourself.

If the app is present you'll find it listed under Installed Apps, but it appears to be just an empty shell at this point.

The app has a size of 0 bytes and appears to be just a placeholder, but can be taken as a hint that Microsoft is planning to push out a Copilot app for Windows 11 - in a similar vein to the application already available on Android, presumably.

You might think this is just happening in test builds of Windows 11, but according to the report from Deskmodder.de, full retail versions of the operating system are receiving this placeholder app as well as preview builds.

It's a bit of an odd situation that this shell of an app has been stealthily pushed onto Windows 11 installations, then - possibly in error by Microsoft? Or another possibility is that this could be part of preparing the ground for a rollout of the Copilot app in Windows, though that will obviously happen in test builds before anything else.

If you do find this mysterious Copilot app nestling in your Windows 11 list of applications, it's dead easy to get rid of it - just click 'uninstall' and it will be gone.

