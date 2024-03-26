Elon Musk officially changes the way Tesla delivers its cars to customers

Elon Musk has sent out a company-wide email informing all Tesla employees of new mandatory changes to how Tesla delivers its vehicles to customers.

An email sent out by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been leaked online, revealing that Tesla has now changed the way it delivers its electric vehicles to customers.

The email was originally leaked online by WholeMarsBlog and then later confirmed by BusinessInsider, which details some internal changes to Tesla throughout North America. According to Musk, it's now "mandatory" to install and activate Full Self-Driving (FSD) V12.3.1 and take customers on a "short test ride before handing over the car". The reason for these changes is Musk believes "almost no one actually realizes how well (supervised) FSD actually works".

Musk went on to acknowledge that he is aware that these changes will "slow down the delivery process, but it is nonetheless a hard requirement." According to the BusinessInsider, Musk followed up with another companywide email that requires staff to give customers a demo of the vehicle after they are returned from service centers. Musk wrote, "This is very important".

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

