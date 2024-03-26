Sabrent's 7-Port USB C Hub is powered and each port has its own switch

Sabrent's new USB C Hub with 7-Ports that deliver power to devices also has switches so you can enable or disable them when not in use.

The Sabrent 7-Port Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C) is a straightforward device. It's a USB-C hub with three 5Gbps USB-A ports and four 5Gbps USB-C ports, one of which can deliver an impressive 20W of power. If you're in the market for a hub, then this is definitely one to consider, as each port also comes with its own switch and LED indicator to make managing multiple connected devices a breeze.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

With charging and hosting, this powered hub arrives with a dedicated power adapter to ensure reliability when connecting multiple accessories and devices. One of the key features of the hub is the per-port switches that let you enable and disable devices without having to plug or unplug them. This is an excellent feature for external devices like an Xbox controller or headset - allowing you to turn them on and off with a button.

And some good news: there's no need for additional software. Simply plug in the single USB Type-C interface to your PC, laptop, smartphone, or portable gaming handheld like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck, and you're ready.

3

Breaking down the power levels, three of the four USB-C ports provide a healthy 5V/900mA for devices, with the fourth providing up to 20W. The three USB-A ports (USB Gen 3.2 1x1) provide 5V/500mA of power, so there's plenty to go around, even if you're connecting many storage devices.

The Sabrent 7-Port Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C) is designed for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems and is compatible with various devices. It's available now for $54.99 USB at retailers like Amazon, and shipping is expected in the coming weeks.