Sabrent's 7-Port USB C Hub is powered and each port has its own switch

Sabrent's new USB C Hub with 7-Ports that deliver power to devices also has switches so you can enable or disable them when not in use.

Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

The Sabrent 7-Port Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C) is a straightforward device. It's a USB-C hub with three 5Gbps USB-A ports and four 5Gbps USB-C ports, one of which can deliver an impressive 20W of power. If you're in the market for a hub, then this is definitely one to consider, as each port also comes with its own switch and LED indicator to make managing multiple connected devices a breeze.

Sabrent's 7-Port USB C Hub is powered and each port has its own switch 02
Open Gallery 3

With charging and hosting, this powered hub arrives with a dedicated power adapter to ensure reliability when connecting multiple accessories and devices. One of the key features of the hub is the per-port switches that let you enable and disable devices without having to plug or unplug them. This is an excellent feature for external devices like an Xbox controller or headset - allowing you to turn them on and off with a button.

And some good news: there's no need for additional software. Simply plug in the single USB Type-C interface to your PC, laptop, smartphone, or portable gaming handheld like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck, and you're ready.

Sabrent's 7-Port USB C Hub is powered and each port has its own switch 03
Open Gallery 3

Breaking down the power levels, three of the four USB-C ports provide a healthy 5V/900mA for devices, with the fourth providing up to 20W. The three USB-A ports (USB Gen 3.2 1x1) provide 5V/500mA of power, so there's plenty to go around, even if you're connecting many storage devices.

The Sabrent 7-Port Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C) is designed for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems and is compatible with various devices. It's available now for $54.99 USB at retailers like Amazon, and shipping is expected in the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT USB C Hub 7-Port 20W Powered Hub with Switches (HB-3A4C)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$54.99
$54.99--
Buy
$56.00
$56.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2024 at 10:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags