Tesla's most delayed car will have 'rocket technology' when it releases

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the upcoming Tesla Roadster will feature 'some rocket technology' sourced from his other company, SpaceX.

The contentious interview with Musk covered various topics that the billionaire is involved in, with one being the highly anticipated release of the Telsa Roadster, which was originally unveiled back in 2017. The Tesla Roadster is the company's most-delayed vehicle, originally being unveiled as a concept back in 2017, slated for release in 2020, and now we are in 2024. Musk has said these delays can be attributed to production issues.

However, Musk recently said in February that the EV sports car was going to arrive next year and would feature a second-generation design that will be "something that's never existed before". Notably, Tesla's CEO said the new design will enable the Roadster to achieve 0-60mph in under 1 second. Furthermore, the new Roadster will be designed jointly between Tesla and SpaceX to create "something that's not really a car" and also features "rocket technology."

"It's gonna be really cool, and it's gonna have some rocket technology in it," Musk said. "The only way to do something that's cooler than the Cybertruck is to combine SpaceX and Tesla technology to create something that's not even really a car."

Musk was asked by Lemon if the upcoming vehicle will be able to fly, which Musk replied, "maybe, it's not out of the question". Musk explained the Roadster will not have "big wings" and will feature a yoke-style steering wheel similar to controllers used in modern jets.