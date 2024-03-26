Microsoft's DirectSR makes it simple for developers to add upscaling but defaults to FSR

DirectSR (Direct Super Resolution) tech for DirectX is compatible with PC and Xbox and makes it simple for developers to add DLSS, FSR, and XeSS.

Microsoft's new DirectSR (Direct Super Resolution) tech for DirectX was created to make it easier for developers to integrate and add support for popular upscaling technologies like NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS. Supporting both Windows and Xbox, it doesn't replace existing methods and plugins for adding something like DLSS into a game - instead; it's all about making the game data that all upscaling tech uses available in a single catch-all location.

Once DirectSR is added to a game, it becomes simple to add DLSS or FSR support, with Microsft describing the process as "pick which one you want." Integrating it into DirectX means it becomes part of the pipeline, with the added ability for developers to update games with newer versions of upscale tech via a simple file swap.

Interestingly, as AMD's FSR works with all graphics cards and was created as a general-purpose program for upscaling, Microsoft has integrated the FSR 2.2 code path as the base algorithm for DirectSR. So, the new DirectX update will make it trivial for developers to add FSR support to a game, including the recently announced FSR 3.1 update.

Microsoft DirectSR, as detailed at the recent DirectX State of the Union presentation at GDC, image credit: 4Gamer.

As DLSS requires AI hardware to run, it's also available to developers to enable with little to no work required. DriectSR includes over a dozen input parameters that feed directly into the DLSS algorithm, including motion vectors, camera jitter, sharpness, and more.

AMD and NVIDIA are on board with DirectSR. NVIDIA's Jason Paul, VP of GeForce Platform Marketing, said, "NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution is available in over 400 titles and has become a standard feature for gamers. We are excited to give developers even more ways to bring DLSS to the next generation of games."

