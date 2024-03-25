The macOS 14.4.1 update just fixed that weird USB hub problem you've been fighting with

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update is here and it brings a fix for a number of bugs including one that broke some USB hubs and monitors.

Apple has today released the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 software update to the public, bringing with it no new features but a number of important bug fixes that are likely to be a big deal for those who suffered from those issues. One of those issues related to a bug that caused some USB hubs not to function correctly when connected to an external display.

Apple's new update is now available for download for free via the System Settings app on your Mac and it's currently rolling out to Apple's servers across the world. If you aren't yet able to download the new update it's important to try again later, with Apple's servers sometimes slow to update.

In terms of fixes, Apple says that the new macOS Sonoma software fixes an issue that caused some USB hubs to misbehave, with users having reported that they could no longer get their external display to work when it was connected to a Mac running macOS 14.4 via a USB hub.

Another bug that this release fixed is one that caused some copy-protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for pro-level music apps not to open or pass validation. Apple also says that it has fixed an issue that caused apps that include Java to quit unexpectedly.

It's also important to note that there are new security fixes in this update as well, including two that could cause arbitrary code to be run if exploited.

This update is of course a vital one for those who suffered from the bugs in question, but the update that everyone is most excited about is the macOS 15 release. That's expected to be previewed during the WWDC event which is itself expected to take place in June if past years are anything to go by. The update, along with the upcoming iOS 18 software, is expected to come with new AI-powered features but it's as-yet unknown what they will actually be or how they will work.

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google and OpenAI about using their respective generative AI technology while the company has also reportedly signed a deal with China's Baidu to use its own generative AI technology within the country.

While macOS 15 and iOS 18 will be announced in June if things go the way we expect them to, the updates won't be released to the public until this fall, likely in September alongside the release of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices.