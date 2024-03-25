AMD's next-gen EPYC 9845 'Turin' CPU: 160 cores, 320 threads with 640MB cache, 500W power

AMD is currently developing its 5th-generation EPYC "Turin" CPUs based on the next-generation Zen 5 and Zen 5c architecture, and now new leaks tease models with up to 160 cores and a huge 500W TDP.

The company will reportedly have at least 20 variants of its 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" CPUs based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c core architectures, with Zen 5 codenamed "Nirvana" and Zen 5c codenamed "Prometheus". AMD's new EPYC "Turin" processors have been designed to feature drop-in compatibility with existing 4th Gen EPYC processors on the SP5 socket (LGA 6096) with support for faster DDR5-6000 memory.

The news on AMD EPYC "Turin" CPUs is coming from leaker "YuuKi_AnS" on X, who posted a bunch of specifications for AMD's family of 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" processors. Starting with the EPYC 9015 with 8 cores and 16 threads with 32MB of L3 cache and a 155W TDP, we fly pretty high up to the flagship EPYC 9845 with 160 cores and 320 threads with 640MB of L3 cache and a huge 500W TDP.

AMD's new EPYC "Turin" CPUs at above 64 cores and 128 threads are all using 300W or more, with power hitting 400W or so for the 96-core and 192-thread, 128-core, 256-thread, and 144-core, 288-thread EPYC "Turin" processors. 500W is left for the 160-core, 320-thread CPU beast.

AMD has a few flagship SKUs from its EPYC "Turin" CPU family that are noteworthy:

AMD EPYC 9845: 160 cores, 320 threads + 640MB of L3 cache + 500W TDP

AMD EPYC 9825: 144 cores, 288 threads + 576MB of L3 cache + 400W TDP

AMD EPYC 9745: 128 cores, 256 threads + 512MB of L3 cache + 400W TDP

AMD EPYC 9655: 96 cores, 192 threads + 384MB of L3 cache + 400W TDP

We don't know which of these EPYC "Turin" processors are based on Zen 5 or Zen 5c; with that information, I'm sure it will be leaked soon or made official closer to the Turin reveal. Some more benefits of the new 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" CPUs will include DDR5-6000 memory support in up to 4TB capacities on a motherboard with 8 x DIMMs, as well as up to 128 PCIe Gen5 lanes.

We should expect AMD to launch its next-generation Zen 5 and Zen 5c core architectures for the desktop later this year, with laptop-focused Strix Point APUs based on Zen 5 coming later this year. AMD's upcoming 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" processors will be fighting Intel's upcoming Xeon "Granite Rapids" P-Core and "Sierra Forest" E-Core PCUs with up to 288 cores inside.