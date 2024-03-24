Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail collector's edition only includes PC or Mac version

Square Enix's new $215 Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail collector's edition has been detailed, but the package only contains a key for the PC and Mac versions.

Final Fantasy XIV's new expansion Dawntrail is on the horizon, and Square Enix is prepping a huge $215 collector's edition...but there's some details you need to know before you buy.

At PAX 2024, Yoshi-P revealed tons of new details about the upcoming FFXIV Dawntrail expansion. Dawntrail is a big deal for Square Enix and previous expansions have also had CEs in the past, but this one comes with some restrictions.

Dawntrail's big box collector's edition comes packed with a bunch of extras including a handsome figurine of the new Viper class, a cloth map that would look incredible on your wall, a neat little pen case and journal set, and a gleaming box with breathtaking artwork from Yoshitaka Amano. There's just one potential problem: The CE doesn't come with a console version of the game--only PC or Mac.

Luckily, Square Enix is selling a Collector's Box that includes everything in Dawntrail Collector's Edition sans a copy of the game. The Box will retail for $155. If you play on console and want the CE, Square Enix advises that you instead buy the Collector's Box at $155 and then buy a separate copy of the Dawntrail expansion from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store.

Dawntrail Collector's Edition and Collector's Box will be available on July 2, 2024, but pre-orders open Tuesday, March 26.

If you pre-order, you'll get a bonus Zidane minion and a +30% XP accessory.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Collector's Edition

Physical items

High-quality Viper figurine

Cloth map of Final Fantasy XIV's in-game world, Hydaelyn

Unending Journey journal - "It's literally a journal so you can note your adventures in this book."

Leather pen case with map on the back - "We were really meticulous about the design of this pen case, kind of replicating that feeling of taking an adventure and having writing utensils. You can roll it up and it has a string you can close it with."

Art box - "Here is the decorative art box featuring the artwork of Mr. Yoshitaka Amano."

Digital Items

Here's the official details from Square Enix's website:

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail - Collector's Edition

Windows and Mac

Digital Download - $214.99

The Dawntrail Collector's Edition is a bundle containing a copy of the Digital Collector's Edition and the physical Collector's Box.

The included copy of Dawntrail is a digital download.

The physical Collector's Box is bundled together with the Windows® or Mac Digital Collector's Editions on the Square Enix Store.

PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam players are recommended to purchase the Collector's Box on the Square Enix Store, and visit the respective platform store to purchase the Dawntrail Digital Collector's Edition from those platforms.

The design may differ from the actual product.

This is the latest FINAL FANTASY XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of FINAL FANTASY XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play FINAL FANTASY XIV that does not include the free trial.

Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker.

A subscription fee is required to play.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail - Collector's Box

$155.00

The Dawntrail Collector's Box is comprised of a set of five items: Dawntrail Special Art Box, Expertly Crafted Viper Figure, Adventurer's Cloth Map, the Unending Journey, and Adventurer's Pen Case.