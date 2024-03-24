Yoshi-P moved FFXIV's Dawntrail release so you can enjoy Elden Ring's DLC: 'You have 1 week'

Square Enix and Yoshi-P decided to move Final Fantasy XIV's new Dawntrail expansion to give gamers time to play Elden Ring's new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

In a stunning show of self awareness and understanding of its core fans, Square Enix has decided to push Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail's expansion release date in order to make room for Elden Ring's thunderously anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Elden Ring took the world by storm in 2022, and FromSoft's fantasy RPG is poised to make a big mark on 2024 as well with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This is a big one, with FromSoft saying that it's their largest-ever expansion, complete with a premium $40 price tag. Everyone is looking forward to it, even Final Fantasy XIV game director Yoshi-P, and publishers have taken note from the game's success. Rather than compete, it might be best to just...get out of the way of Elden Ring, at least for a little bit.

That's exactly what Square Enix decided to do. At PAX East 2024, Yoshi-P broke the fourth wall and once again showed why he's such a beloved figure in gaming.

"With the early access start date, we actually wanted to start a little bit earlier," Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida said through a translator, while humorously mentioning Elden Ring DLC shortly after.

"We figured everyone would be interested in playing the Elden Ring DLC. I'll give you one week!

"So, I'll give you one week to enjoy Elden Ring DLC and then enjoy your summer vacation into Dawntrail.

"I just want to make it clear...it's not because I want to play Elden Ring's DLC, although I am looking forward to it," Yoshida said unconvincingly through a big smile.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail details

Early access - June 28, 2024 (Friday)

Release - July 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. (PDT) and will allow users to play Dawntrail before the official release!

Two new classes - Viper and Pictomancer

Level cap increase to level 100 - "We have to think of what to do for 8.0, do we raise it 10, 20, or even 50 levels?"

Xbox release

New playable race - Hrothgar

New raids, dungeons, enemies, areas

"We have the new raid that's going to be coming, and as for the large-scale content where everyone could participate, that would be the cosmic explorer, where you're on a planet and trying to explore and develop. I think we have our systems drafted in place and we are getting ready for production on that."