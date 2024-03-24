NVIDIA CEO says future-gen DLSS 10 will have a neural rendering system, AI generating pixels

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that within the next 5-10 years we'll see AI generative every single pixel in a game, from 'DLSS 10 in the far future'.

NVIDIA announced its next-generation Blackwell GPU architecture and the world's fastest AI GPU, the Blackwell B200 AI GPU, last week at GTC 2024 (GPU Technology Conference). CEO Jensen Huang said it'll be around 10 years before something like DLSS 10 renders every frame using AI.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicted the future of AI in gaming, saying that in under 10 years we will see AI generating every single pixel in every game, all in real-time. Jensen said: "I think with almost, almost everything in technology, the S curve is not longer than a decade once it becomes true, once it becomes practical and better. And, of course, ChatGPT is not only practical; in most cases, it's better. I think it's less than ten years away".

Jensen continued: "In ten year's time, you're at the other end of that S curve. In five years from now, you're probably right in the middle where everything is changing in real-time, and everybody's going, 'Oh, look at that, this is happening.' And so you just got to decide, are we two years into it, into that ten years? Probably. We're probably already two years into it. And so I would say that within the next five to ten years, somewhere in between, it's largely the case".

Around 6 months ago, we reported that NVIDIA VP of Applied Deep Learning Research -- and the man responsible for DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling -- Bryan Catanzaro, estimated that DLSS 10 could deliver full neural rendering.

At the time, Catanzaro said: "I do not believe that AI is gonna build games in a way where you just write a paragraph about making a cyberpunk game and then pop comes out something as good as Cyberpunk 2077. I do think that, let's say, DLSS 10 in the far future is going to be a completely neural rendering system that interfaces with a game engine in different ways, and because of that, it's going to be more immersive and more beautiful".