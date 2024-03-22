New job listings hint at future Apple Vision Pro launch countries

The Apple Vision Pro is only available in the United States right now, but new job listings may hint at a number of new countries.

The Apple Vision Pro is Apple's big bet on the future of spatial computing, but right now it's only available in one country. The Apple Vision Pro went on sale in the United States in February with no word on when a global launch would take place other than it happening later this year. Now, we might have a better understanding of which countries the headset will launch in.

Apple previously began advertising for a new role in the UK for a so-called Briefing Experience Specialist. The role has now also appeared in three additional countries; Japan, Australia, and China. The move has led some to believe that those countries, likely along with the UK, will be the next to receive an Apple Vision Pro launch.

The job Apple has now started to advertise appears to be one that will see the successful application promote the Apple Vision Pro to businesses and other professional settings. They'll inspire customer investment in the visionOS platform as well the Apple Vision Pro specifically, the job description says. In some ways, the role appears to be some sort of evangelist, but there is also a business component here as well.

The Apple Vision Pro had previously been tipped to launch in the UK, China, and Canada next while other reports had claimed that Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UL were next on the list.

The timing of such a global launch is still also very much up in the air. While Apple says that a launch will happen this year, it had previously been suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple might want to make sure that it has a global launch before June. That's the month that Apple is expected to host its annual WWDC developer event and having the headset available in just one country could make it more difficult to promote to developers.

Apple's visionOS App Store already has tons of apps in it, but the majority are iPad apps that have been allowed to run on the Apple Vision Pro. Apple needs developers and their buy-in if it wants to flesh the App Store out to include more bona fide visionOS apps. For that, a larger audience is required and that means a global launch is becoming a necessity.

Another issue that Apple needs to address is cost. The Apple Vision Pro currently starts at $3,499, but there are rumors that it is already working on a cheaper version with an unknown release window.