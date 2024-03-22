Capcom under fire for not showing Dragon's Dogma 2 convenience microtransactions before launch

Capcom is under fire for surprising gamers with paid convenience microtransactions in Dragon's Dogma 2, despite the purchases not being necessary.

Capcom is facing backlash and controversy from gamers for the new Dragon's Dogma 2 microtransactions that seemingly popped up out of nowhere.

Dragon's Dogma 2 just launched, and right at release, Capcom has injected microtransactions into the game. This has predictably kicked the hornet's nest and gamers aren't happy about in-game purchases being included in a singleplayer RPG, especially one that costs $69.99. After all, Capcom offered a ton of in-game purchase options for the original Dragon's Dogma.

While gamers didn't know exactly what to expect from Dragon's Dogma 2, the inclusion of microtransactions wasn't exactly intended to be a surprise. Capcom didn't really detail the in-game purchases to consumers, but DD2's mTX options were detailed in review documentation that was sent to journalists. Both the PlayStation Store and Xbox versions of the game mentioned in-game purchases months before release. Capcom's latest games, including singleplayer titles like Resident Evil 4, typically include time-saving convenience microtransactions.

The good news is that Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransactions aren't really necessary. Sure, they save time, but not by a large enough margin to make them seen as anything other than ancillary. The mere inclusion of the mTX in a $70 singleplayer game and what's offered seems to be what's controversial.

So what is Capcom selling?

The studio made a big deal about gamers taking their time with RPGs and not relying on fast travel, but at the same time, Capcom is selling fast-travel warp microtransactions.

Capcom is selling 21 pieces of microtransactions and add-on content for Dragon's Dogma 2 that ranges from the Rift Crystals currency (used for pawns) to $1 resurrection stones and $3 portcrystals. The publisher is careful to say that all of these things that are sold can be acquired in-game, and DD2 players are saying that the resources can be had for little time so there's not a lot of reason to buy the microtransactions.