Capcom under fire for not showing Dragon's Dogma 2 convenience microtransactions before launch

Capcom is facing backlash and controversy from gamers for the new Dragon's Dogma 2 microtransactions that seemingly popped up out of nowhere.
Dragon's Dogma 2 just launched, and right at release, Capcom has injected microtransactions into the game. This has predictably kicked the hornet's nest and gamers aren't happy about in-game purchases being included in a singleplayer RPG, especially one that costs $69.99. After all, Capcom offered a ton of in-game purchase options for the original Dragon's Dogma.
While gamers didn't know exactly what to expect from Dragon's Dogma 2, the inclusion of microtransactions wasn't exactly intended to be a surprise. Capcom didn't really detail the in-game purchases to consumers, but DD2's mTX options were detailed in review documentation that was sent to journalists. Both the PlayStation Store and Xbox versions of the game mentioned in-game purchases months before release. Capcom's latest games, including singleplayer titles like Resident Evil 4, typically include time-saving convenience microtransactions.
The good news is that Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransactions aren't really necessary. Sure, they save time, but not by a large enough margin to make them seen as anything other than ancillary. The mere inclusion of the mTX in a $70 singleplayer game and what's offered seems to be what's controversial.
So what is Capcom selling?
The studio made a big deal about gamers taking their time with RPGs and not relying on fast travel, but at the same time, Capcom is selling fast-travel warp microtransactions.
Capcom is selling 21 pieces of microtransactions and add-on content for Dragon's Dogma 2 that ranges from the Rift Crystals currency (used for pawns) to $1 resurrection stones and $3 portcrystals. The publisher is careful to say that all of these things that are sold can be acquired in-game, and DD2 players are saying that the resources can be had for little time so there's not a lot of reason to buy the microtransactions.