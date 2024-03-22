Google confirms AI can predict the most common natural disaster 7 days before it happens

Google announced that it has successfully used artificial intelligence to predict the most common natural disaster up to seven days before it happens.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Google has announced that its AI system is capable of predicting the most common natural disaster up to seven days before it happens.

The new research has been published in the scientific journal Nature and details a new machine-learning model that has been trained on historical event data, river level readings, elevation and terrain readings, and any other relevant information that is necessary to arrive at a prediction. Following the model being trained, it was then strained by running "hundreds of thousands" of simulations of flooding events occurring in each location. The result of the training and simulations is that the model is now capable of predicting riverine floods up to seven days in advance, according to Google.

Google states that the use of this AI-powered model will help solve the riverine flooding problem on a global scale. Notably, the model was able to successfully predict a flood seven days in advance in some cases, but on average landed on five days. Furthermore, Google has said that this new technology has "reliability of currently-available global nowcasts from zero to five days."

Additionally, Google has made this forecast information available in Google Search, Google Maps, and via Android notifications, with even more information being found in the company's Flood Hub webb app. Google is striving toward creating a "global end-to-end flood forecasting platform."

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2024 at 11:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nature.com, youtube.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags