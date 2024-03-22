A new report from 404 Media has highlighted at least several instances of scientific journals publishing papers that were seemingly generated using artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT.

The report states that AI-generated papers are being published in academic journals, which has raised the question of the impact of AI-powered tools on academia as a whole. The report cites Google Scholar, a journal database, and when searching this database with phrases such as "As of my last knowledge update" and "I don't have access to real-time data," two phrases commonly used by AI in its responses to prompts from users, more than 100 studies become listed.

It's unclear if these papers were entirely generated by AI, or AI was used to assist their creation. However, 404 Media reports at least one paper appears to be flagrantly submitted to a respected chemistry journal, Surfaces and Interfaces. The paper was published after peer review and didn't even remove the AI-powered chatbot's introduction.

"The three-dimensional porous mesh structure of Cu-based metal-organic-framework - aramid cellulose separator enhances the electrochemical performance of lithium metal anode batteries." The paper includes in its introduction the phrase "Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic," a common response by an AI-powered tool.

At the moment, this evidence appears correlated, meaning there isn't any hard-hitting proof that scientists have been using AI to write their articles. However, it does appear there are some instances of AI involvement, which raises the question, "To what degree is it ok to utilize AI tools in scientific papers?"