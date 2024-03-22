Samsung's latest TVs pricing revealed and now are available to preorder

Samsung has just unveiled the pricing for its full range of new TVs that were originally teased at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year was littered with new dazzling TV models from Samsung, and now we have finally got the pricing/preorder on the company's 2024 line-up.

Right at the top of the line of new 2024 TVs is Samsung's Neo QLED 8K models that arrive in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. These 8K displays are what Samsung describes as its "slimmest, most premium 8K TV to ever hit the market", and seemingly like most pieces of tech these days it comes with AI features with TV being capable of upscaling content to 8K. This feature is necessary because of the lack of easily accessible 8K content. Notably, the AI Upscaling Pro feature is also capable of upscaling HD and SD media into 4K. Prices for QN800D start at $3,500, and the QN900D starts at $5,000.

Next is Samsung's new line of 4K TVs, which come in the following sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch. The two series of 4K TVs are the QN90D, which starts at $1,500, and the QN85D, which starts at $1,400. Samsung's new 4K TVs come with much of the same technology as the 8K line, but they have feature limitations, such as AI upscaling technology that only reaches 4K from HD / SD. The notable difference between the QN90D and QN85D series is the maximum refresh rate, with the QN90D being 144Hz, and the QN85D being 120Hz.

Lastly, the OLED lineup. The S90D begins at $2,000 for a 55-inch and ends at a $2,700 65-inch. The S95D begins at $2,600 with a 55-inch and ends at a 77-inch for $4,600.

For more information on any of Samsung's new TV variants, check out this link here.