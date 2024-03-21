Don't expect new iPad Pro or iPad Air announcements next week, Gurman says

Rumors of an iPad Pro and iPad Air refresh appearing on March 26 are wide of the market, we're told, so we're all going to have to wait a bit longer.

Apple has long been rumored to be readying the launch of new iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets within the next few weeks, but it turns out that a report the new tablets will be unveiled on March 26 might have been wide of the mark.

That March 26 date was first suggested by the leaker Instant Digital via the Weibo social network, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now says that date is wrong, although he didn't clarify when the new tablets will actually be announced.

Gurman had however previously suggested that Apple would not be able to release the new iPads until it had completed a software update that will run on the new tablets. That update needs to be finished and then sent to factories to be preinstalled on the new tablets and that process was always thought to be unlikely to happen before the end of March. Instead, he believes that Apple would more likely announce the new iPad Air and iPad Pro in April.

That now seems more likely than ever, although we will only know for sure once the March 26 date comes and goes.

As for the new tablets, a lot is expected. The iPad Pro will be offered in the usual 11- and 12.9-inch configurations according to reports, with both switching to new OLED displays for the first time. Those displays are expected to sport improved contrast and better colors than previous models while smaller bezels have also been claimed. On the inside, we've been told to expect the new tablets to come with Apple's latest M3 chip inside while other improvements to Wi-Fi speeds are also likely.

In terms of the iPad Air, a refreshed 11-inch model is expected while a whole-new 12,9-inch version is also now rumored as an option for those who want a bigger display but don't want to buy an iPad Pro. The internals are expected to see the current M1 chip replaced by an M2, but external changes are thought to be kept to a minimum.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple intends to move the FaceTime camera on these models, switching it from the top of the display to the side. The move would mimic the 10th-gen iPad and improve the experience when the tablets are in a landscape orientation. The change is likely to fix an issue that causes some iPad owners to appear as if they are looking off to the side when in video calls and using their tablet docked to a keyboard and trackpad.