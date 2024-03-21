Apple releases visionOS 1.1.1 for Apple Vision Pro users, but don't get too excited just yet

Owners of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer have a new software update to download in the form of visionOS 1.1.1, but it won't bring any new features.

The Apple Vision Pro headset has been on sale for a few weeks now, and Apple has today released a new software update for those who have picked one of the spatial computers up. The new update is of course a free download for owners of the headset and everyone should install the visionOS 1.1.1 software update as soon as possible. Just don't expect anything in terms of new features and exciting upgrades, however.

The new software update is available via the Settings app on the Apple Vision Pro, found in the General section. The Apple Vision Pro needs to be taken off during the update process and a restart will of course happen, while the progress bar can be seen via the EyeSight display on the front of the headset.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In terms of the update, there are no big new features here but the update is still worth downloading. Apple says that it includes important security fixes and security updates which means that it is a release that people should install as soon as possible to ensure that they're using the most secure software available.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States with prices starting from $3,499 for the 256GB model and 512GB and 1TB versions are also available for those who need extra space to install apps and games and download media. There is currently no indication of when a global launch will happen, but there have been murmurs of a launch in some new countries ahead of June's expected WWDC event.