Apple releases iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 to the public

Owners of Apple iPhones and iPads now have new software to download following the release of the iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 updates.

Apple regularly releases new software updates for the iPhone and iPad and today saw the arrival of new software for both of those two devices. Owners of devices that are compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 now have new releases available although the iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 updates won't bring with them any high new features for people to sink their teeth into.

The new updates are both available for download via the software update mechanism found in the Settings app and the downloads aren't big ones by normal standards. The reason for that is likely their content - Apple says that these updates offer important bug fixes and security improvements which means that people are recommended to download and install them sooner rather than later.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It isn't currently clear exactly which bug fixes Apple believes that it has fixed this time out, but the security improvements are always worth having regardless. Apple has also released iOS 16.7.7 with the same security fixes for devices that do not support iOS 17, suggesting that the fixes are important ones.

This new round of releases comes just a couple of weeks after Apple also released the iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates to the public. Those updates were much more meaty and included new emojis, among other things. The iOS 17.4 update was a much bigger deal for those in countries in the European Union however, with support for third-party App Stores and app payments added as part of Apple's attempts to comply with the Digital Markets Act.