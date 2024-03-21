SpaceX satellites threatened to be shot down for being used by US military

A classified report revealed SpaceX signed with the National Reconnaissance Office to develop a network of spy satellites called Starshield.

A new report has revealed that SpaceX satellites may become a target of Russia over its purported use by the US military to gather intelligence.

The threats from Russia come after Reuters reported earlier this month that SpaceX signed a $1.8 billion deal with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to develop hundreds of spy satellites designed to gather intelligence. This array of spy satellites is reportedly called Starshield, and according to one source who spoke to Reuters, it will be so vast that "no one can hide".

Now, a new report from Reuters reveals that Russia has threatened the US over its encroaching use of commercial satellites to expand its presence in orbit, saying they will "become legitimate target for retaliatory measures, including military ones," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to reporters. Notably, Germany recently warned in February that Russia is developing nuclear-powered anti-satellite space weapons that are capable of taking out all satellites within its range.

"We are aware of Washington's efforts to attract the private sector to serve its military space ambitions," said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

