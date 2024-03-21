AOC's new AGON PRO 44.5-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 240Hz OLED gaming monitor for sim racing costs $1399

AOC has just unveiled its new AGON PRO AG456UCZD gaming monitor, with a huge 44.5-inch OLED panel, native 3440 x 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and uber-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Check it out:

AOC's new AGON PRO AG456UCZD OLED gaming monitor (source: AOC)

AOC's new AGON PRO AG456UCZD gaming monitor offers an 800R curative, which is perfect for sim games, something that the company is pushing with its marketing on the monitor. The company has designed the new AGON PRO AG456UCZD gaming monitor with a borderless design on all four sides, which lets gamers get consumed in their game.

The OLED panel will offer beautiful blacks, colors, vibrancy, and responsiveness no matter what you're playing: first-person shooters, driving games, or even something like Star Citizen. One of the leading sim-racing esports teams, G2 Esports, is sponsored by AGON by AOC and is impressed with the new AG456UCZD. Professional sim-racer Isaac Price who plays for G2 Esports, said: "The AGON PRO AG456UCZD is such an immersive monitor that I can't leave the game anymore".

AOC's new AGON PRO AG456UCZD gaming monitor features a 44.5-inch OLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time, meaning it is wicked-fast for any and all games. G2 esports member Nikodem Wisniewski, added: "The refresh rate of the AGON PRO AG456UCZD is astonishingly swift, which is a major game changer when the best performance comes down to milliseconds".

On the connectivity side of things, we have HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, and a USB-C port with 90W Power Delivery -- oh, and a KVM switch for multi-system use -- a nice touch.