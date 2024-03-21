MSI announces new FORGE series of affordable gear, starting with a keyboard and mouse

MSI has announced a new affordable gear range, the FORGE Series. This range will comprise FORCE G for gamers and FORGE (non-G), which is "ideal for office use and professional environments." The first products to carry the new FORGE branding are the FORGE GK100 keyboard and FORGE GM100 mouse, available as part of the FORGE GK100 COMBO.
The first thing that stands out here is the FORGE GK100 keyboard's physical design and look. It looks like a PC gaming peripheral from the early 2000s-the complete opposite of the more minimal keyboard designs of recent years. MSI made a bold choice, and it will be interesting to see if it catches on. If you're a fan of angles and sci-fi flourishes with plenty of RGB, you're sorted.
Based on the specs, at least with this first offering, the FORGE series should be affordable for budget-conscious gamers. MSI describes the switches as "durable" but provides no other information, so they're likely not mechanical. The FORGE GM100 mouse also sports a modest 6,400 DPI optical sensor.
"The FORGE series products are designed to provide users to start gaming with a reliable and affordable peripheral solution with essential features and a focus on practicality, offering a solid foundation for their gaming endeavors," MSI writes.
Here's a look at the Key Features of the FORGE GK100 keyboard and FORGE GM100 mouse combo.
- Durable Keyboard Switches: The FORGE GK100 is equipped with switches rated for over 10 million actuations, ensuring consistent and reliable performance during extended gaming sessions.
- Hotkeys for Easy Access: Convenient hotkeys on the FORGE GK100 allow users to change lighting effects, control media playback, and access widgets effortlessly, enhancing the overall gaming experience.
- 19-Key Anti-Ghosting: The FORGE GK100 ensures precise and simultaneous key presses with up to 19-key anti-ghosting, delivering a competitive advantage in fast-paced games.
- Adjustable Tilt Angle: Two adjustable keyboard feet on the FORGE GK100 allow users to customize the tilt angle for a more comfortable wrist position during extended gaming sessions.
- Durable Mouse Switches: The FORGE GM100 is equipped with switches rated for over 10 million actuations, ensuring long-lasting performance.
- Accurate Optical Sensor: Featuring an accurate optical sensor with up to 6400 DPI, the FORGE GM100 offers precise control and responsiveness for any gaming scenario.
- Dedicated DPI Button: A dedicated DPI button on the FORGE GM100 allows users to cycle through four DPI presets on-the-fly, adapting to different gaming situations seamlessly.
- Symmetrical Shape: The FORGE GM100 mouse is designed with a symmetrical shape suited for both palm and claw grip styles, ensuring comfort and control for a wide range of users.
- RGB Lighting: Customize your gaming setup with RGB lighting on the FORGE GK100 & GM100. Switch between predefined effects to match your personal style.