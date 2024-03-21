MSI announces new FORGE series of affordable gear, starting with a keyboard and mouse

MSI has unveiled a new range of affordable gear for games with the new FORGE Series. The first two being the FORGE GK100 keyboard and FORGE GM100 mouse.

MSI has announced a new affordable gear range, the FORGE Series. This range will comprise FORCE G for gamers and FORGE (non-G), which is "ideal for office use and professional environments." The first products to carry the new FORGE branding are the FORGE GK100 keyboard and FORGE GM100 mouse, available as part of the FORGE GK100 COMBO.

The first thing that stands out here is the FORGE GK100 keyboard's physical design and look. It looks like a PC gaming peripheral from the early 2000s-the complete opposite of the more minimal keyboard designs of recent years. MSI made a bold choice, and it will be interesting to see if it catches on. If you're a fan of angles and sci-fi flourishes with plenty of RGB, you're sorted.

Based on the specs, at least with this first offering, the FORGE series should be affordable for budget-conscious gamers. MSI describes the switches as "durable" but provides no other information, so they're likely not mechanical. The FORGE GM100 mouse also sports a modest 6,400 DPI optical sensor.

"The FORGE series products are designed to provide users to start gaming with a reliable and affordable peripheral solution with essential features and a focus on practicality, offering a solid foundation for their gaming endeavors," MSI writes.

Here's a look at the Key Features of the FORGE GK100 keyboard and FORGE GM100 mouse combo.

