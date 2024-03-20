Microsoft's new Xbox development kit spotted, monster console at South Korea regulatory office

Microsoft's new Xbox Development Kit (XDK) was recently certified by the National Radio Research Agency in South Korea, meaning it can be used in Korea.

We all know Sony is working on a beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console for later this year, but now we're hearing news about a new Xbox console that has just hit South Korean regulatory offices.

The South Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA) regulatory office received a new Microsoft Xbox Development Kit (XDK) for testing, which is usually part of the procedure before new hardware launches in a few months' time. We saw the Xbox 360 console back in 2005 being sent through regulatory offices before the console hit retailers a month later.

We could expect a refreshed Xbox Series X console in an all-white design without a disc, similar to the PlayStation 5 Slim released last year by Sony. Microsoft could release an all-digital Xbox Series X or even a new Xbox Series Pro. This isn't the next-generation Xbox, as that is still a few years away... leaving Grand Theft Auto 6 players in 2025 flocking to Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console if they want to experience the best of what Rockstar has to offer (before GTA 6 comes to the PC, that is).

RRA database with XDK console references: