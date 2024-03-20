Microsoft's new Xbox development kit spotted, monster console at South Korea regulatory office

We all know Sony is working on a beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console for later this year, but now we're hearing news about a new Xbox console that has just hit South Korean regulatory offices.
The South Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA) regulatory office received a new Microsoft Xbox Development Kit (XDK) for testing, which is usually part of the procedure before new hardware launches in a few months' time. We saw the Xbox 360 console back in 2005 being sent through regulatory offices before the console hit retailers a month later.
We could expect a refreshed Xbox Series X console in an all-white design without a disc, similar to the PlayStation 5 Slim released last year by Sony. Microsoft could release an all-digital Xbox Series X or even a new Xbox Series Pro. This isn't the next-generation Xbox, as that is still a few years away... leaving Grand Theft Auto 6 players in 2025 flocking to Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console if they want to experience the best of what Rockstar has to offer (before GTA 6 comes to the PC, that is).
RRA database with XDK console references:
- XDK console, model name: 2089 (2024.03.18)
- XDK console, model name: 1991 (2020.06.11)
- Xbox 360 Game Development Console, model name: Xbox 360 SDK (2005.10.18)