UGREEN NASync Series offers powerful storage options and media streaming for all users

With up to 184TB of storage capacity, the new UGREEN NASync Series is designed for large media libraries, data storage, and robust archiving.

A NAS or Network Attached Storage device is a portable and robust solution that lets you keep all of your files in a single location (with redundancy and security), with the option to access your collection from anywhere in the world.

The exciting new UGREEN NASync Series offers a variety of solutions for personal and home use, businesses, and content creators. It focuses on easy access, sharing, streaming, and storage, backed by powerful hardware underneath the hood. With up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processing, 8GB of expandable DDR5 memory, dual M.2 NVMe slots for fast caching, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 2-Bay, 4-Bay, 6-Bay, 8-Bay, and All-Flash models - the NASync Series boasts some seriously impressive specs for all users.

The Kickstarter campaign for the UGREEN NASync Series will commence on March 26. Early adopters will get access to Super Early Bird Prices - up to 40% off for those who put down a $5 deposit.

Let's explore why you might want a UGREEN NASync device, including its overall features and capabilities, the hardware and software that make up the Series, and the various models on offer, ranging from entry-level 2-bay models for personal use to 8-bay power user models for professionals.

Why You Might Need a NASync Device

Households have long evolved beyond having a single computer connected to the internet. Now, it's common for multiple devices, smartphones, game consoles, and even appliances to connect to a single network for all communication. Even with the rise of cloud-based storage, the NAS for personal and business use makes more sense in 2024 than ever.

Offering users the ability to store and share countless photos, videos, and other files quickly, reliably, and securely, the UGREEN NASync Series is a powerful tool for the always-connected age we live in.

The NASync App

With files synced and accessible in real-time thanks to the addition of an easy-to-use NASync App, one of the most notable use cases for personal use is the ability for it to become a Netflix-like hub for your collection of media-housing a vast collection of movies, music, and other media ready to stream.

Everything comes together via the NASync App, which can stream movies, videos, music, and other files to any phone, tablet, or PC device. If you've got a collection of physical media sitting on a shelf somewhere, backing it up into a single digital collection that you can house on a NASync device - and access from anywhere in the world - is a game changer. Each UGREEN NASync device also includes an HDMI port that can output 4K and even 8K video.

The NASync App offers powerful automated Smart Capabilities to classify images and picture elements for your collection of photos and videos. These capabilities feed into the powerful text-based search functionality to find what you're looking for.

Powerful Hardware for Power Users

The 8-Bay UGREEN NASync device supports up to 184 Terabytes of storage, perfect for businesses and power users with large amounts of data. Thanks to the powerful Intel Core i5 processor, with its 10 cores and 12 threads, the UGREEN NAS can handle multi-tasking and data processing while being fast and responsive. The addition of dual M.2 NVMe slots to accelerate caching and read and write speeds is a wonderful addition that sits alongside support for the various RAID types and robust security.

Then there's the NASync DXP480T Plus, flash-based with four SSD slots in a compact and whisper-quiet package. Each NASync Device also has numerous ports and expansion capabilities, including Thunderbolt 4, SD Readers. USB-A and USB Type-C, HDMI, and up to Dual 10GbE network ports that can achieve download speeds of up to 2500MB/s.

As a NAS can act like a server where multiple users can access files and apps from a single network or external network, UGREEN has designed the NASync Series with security as a top priority. From encryption at all layers to multi-factor login requirements and security management tools, you can rest assured that your data is protected.

A UGREEN NASync Device For All Users

With Super Early Bird Prices starting from as low as $239 (thanks to the generous 40% discount), there's a UGREEN NASync device for all users and budgets.

Each UGREEN NASync features a high-quality aluminum alloy body for durability and thermal performance. Thanks to custom push/pull trays, drive installation is tool-free. Each NASync comes pre-installed with the UGOS Pro operating system and 8GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory with On-die ECC (ODECC) as standard.

Here's a breakdown of each model and its specifications. Head to the official site and sign up today to secure your UGREEN NASync at the special Early Bird price (storage sold separately).

NASync DXP2800

Price : $239 (down from $399.99)

CPU : Intel 12th Generation (N100 N Series - 4 Cores 4 Threads)

Memory (RAM) : 8GB DDR5 (expandable up to 16GB)

Flash Memory (System Disk) : eMMC 32GB

SATA Drive Bays : 2

M.2 SSD Slots : 2

RAID : JBOD, Basic, RAIDO, and RAID1

Maximum Storage : 22TB (x2) SATA and 4TB (x2) SSD

LAN Ports : 2.5GbE (x1)

High-Speed USB Ports : (Front Panel) Type-C Gen2 (x1), USB3 Gen2 x1) (Rear Panel) USB3 Gen1 (x1)

USB 2 Ports : (Rear Panel) USB 2.0 (x2)

Additional Ports/Expansion: HDMI (4K)

NASync DXP4800

Price : $359 (down from $599.99)

CPU : Intel 12th Generation (N100 N Series - 4 Cores 4 Threads)

Memory (RAM) : 8GB DDR5 (expandable up to 16GB)

Flash Memory (System Disk) : eMMC 32GB

SATA Drive Bays : 4

M.2 SSD Slots : 2

RAID : JBOD, Basic, RAIDO, 1, 5, 6, and RAID10

Maximum Storage : 22TB (x2) SATA and 4TB (x2) SSD

LAN Ports : 2.5GbE (x2)

High-Speed USB Ports : (Front Panel) Type-C Gen2 (x1), USB3 Gen2 (x1) (Rear Panel) USB3.2 Gen1 (x1)

USB 2 Ports : (Rear Panel) USB 2.0 (x2)

Additional Ports/Expansion: HDMI (4K), SD 3.0 Reader

NASync DXP4800 Plus

Price : $419 (down from $699.99)

CPU : Intel 12th Generation (8505 Pentium Gold - 5 Cores 6 Threads)

Memory (RAM) : 8GB DDR5 (expandable up to 64GB)

Flash Memory (System Disk) : SSD 128GB

SATA Drive Bays : 4

M.2 SSD Slots : 2

RAID : JBOD, Basic, RAIDO, 1, 5, 6, and RAID10

Maximum Storage : 22TB (x4) SATA and 4TB (x2) SSD

LAN Ports : 2.5GbE (x1), 10GbE (x1)

High-Speed USB Ports : (Front Panel) Type-C Gen2 (x1), USB3 Gen2 (x1) (Rear Panel) USB3.2 Gen1 (x1)

USB 2 Ports : (Rear Panel) USB 2.0 (x2)

Additional Ports/Expansion: HDMI (4K), SD 3.0 Reader

NASync DXP6800 Pro

Price : $599 (down from $999.99)

CPU : Intel 12th Generation (1235u Core i5 - 10 Cores 12 Threads)

Memory (RAM) : 8GB DDR5 (expandable up to 64GB)

Flash Memory (System Disk) : SSD 128GB

SATA Drive Bays : 6

M.2 SSD Slots : 2

RAID : JBOD, Basic, RAIDO, 1, 5, 6, and RAID10

Maximum Storage : 22TB (x6) SATA and 4TB (x2) SSD

LAN Ports : 10GbE (x2)

High-Speed USB Ports : (Front Panel) Thunderbolt 4 (x2) (Rear Panel) Thunderbolt 4 (x4), USB3.2 Gen2 (x2)

USB 2 Ports : (Rear Panel) USB 2.0 (x2)

Additional Ports/Expansion: HDMI (8K), SD 4.0 Reader, PCIe Gen 4 Expansion (x1)

NASync DXP8800 Plus

Price : $899 (down from $1499.99)

CPU : Intel 12th Generation (1235u Core i5 - 10 Cores 12 Threads)

Memory (RAM) : 8GB DDR5 (expandable up to 64GB)

Flash Memory (System Disk) : SSD 128GB

SATA Drive Bays : 8

M.2 SSD Slots : 2

RAID : JBOD, Basic, RAIDO, 1, 5, 6, and RAID10

Maximum Storage : 22TB (x8) SATA and 4TB (x2) SSD

LAN Ports : 10GbE (x2)

High-Speed USB Ports : (Front Panel) Thunderbolt 4 (x2) (Rear Panel) Thunderbolt 4 (x2), USB3.2 Gen2 (x2)

USB 2 Ports : (Rear Panel) USB 2.0 (x2)

Additional Ports/Expansion: HDMI (8K), SD 4.0 Reader, PCIe Gen 4 Expansion (x1)

NASync DXP480T Plus

